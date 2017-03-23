Jacob Myers Restaurant temporarily closed due to storm damage

Many are still cleaning up after Tuesday's storms left a big mess across the Tennessee Valley.

Jacob Myers Restaurant, in Dayton was among several businesses impacted by the storm.

The family restaurant opened its location at 185 Chickamauga Drive in 2010, and is now temporarily closed while repairs are made.

The 4,000 sq. ft. building was filled with customers celebrating birthdays and good times when three loud booms disrupted the fun.

Manager Nicolas Middlebrooks said that's when he rushed about 65 customers to safety.

"Our main priority was just getting everyone to safety. Getting everybody downstairs as safe as possible. Didn't care about the food. Didn't care about the money," said Middlebrooks. "We thought we got hit by lightning initially, but turns out it was just a roof hitting us. It wasn't ours."

High winds blew the roof off a nearby apartment building, which landed on top of the restaurant and forced a hole through the kitchen ceiling. A portion of the kitchen is covered with insulation and ventilation.

Middlebrooks said keeping customers calm during the storm was a challenge.

"There were a few that wanted to leave. We had some first responders here that needed to leave, but the cops were telling them to stay a little while longer just to make sure the roof didn't continue to fall and injure anyone," said Middlebrooks. "There were a lot of kids in here and we had a birthday party. That was also scary the little kids were terrified."

Marvin Brady, who lives about four miles away from his favorite restaurant, said seeing the damage was shocking and disappointing.

"People [here have] never dealt with this kind of stuff. We usually get a storm it blows, it blows over then it's done. Never had real damage to my knowledge like this," said Brady. "Thankful nobody got hurt. That's what went thought my mind because it could've been bad."

It's not clear how much repairs will cost. Middlebrooks said estimates won't be available until the roof is removed.

But he's hoping everything everything will return to normalcy soon.

"We're restaurant workers. Most work paycheck to paycheck, so the longer we're out of work the worse it is," said Middlebrooks. "We're aiming to get it patched up and come back to work as soon as possible."