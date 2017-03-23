TN, GA have slight declines in unemployment

Both Tennessee and Georgia boasted a slight decline in unemployment for the month of February.

Tennessee's preliminary unemployment rate was 5.3% for February, down from a revised January rate of 5.4%.

February’s U.S. preliminary rate is 4.7 percent, matching Tennessee with a tenth of a percentage point decline from the previous month.



Over the past year, Tennessee’s rate has increased by six-tenths of a percentage point while the national rate has declined by two-tenths.

Georgia's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 5.3% in February, down two-tenths of a percentage point from 5.5% in January. In February 2016, the unemployment rate was also 5.5%.

In February, the number of employed workers increased by 21,181 to 4,743,443. Georgia’s labor force grew by 12,480 to 5,010,813. The labor force consists of employed residents and those who are unemployed but actively looking for work.

Georgia’s labor participation rate for February increased one-tenth of a percentage point to 63 percent, which is tied with the national rate.