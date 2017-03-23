Roaches found in two Chattanooga restaurants

We don’t have any failures to report this week, but a few Hamilton County restaurants have some cleaning up and training to do.

Market Street Longhorn Restaurant at 129 North Market Street scored a 79. The inspector saw a cook drink from an open cup and not wash their hands before continuing with food prep and also wipe their nose with a glove. A roach was found in the kitchen and foods were stored at incorrect hot and cold holding temperatures.

Shoney’s at 2318 Shallowford Village Road didn’t fare much better with an 80. The violations included raw eggs stored above gravy, wastewater from a hand sink leaking from a pipe, utensils stored in a container with dirty water, a wet wiping cloth not stored in a sanitizer bucket and flood tiles in poor repair.

Thai Smile at 219 Market Street earned an 82. The inspector found roaches, debris around the dumpster, wet and soiled cleaning cloths sitting on prep tables and improper cooling methods being used with foods.

McDonald’s at 3414 Amnicola Highway also scored an 82. An employee was caught wiping their nose and handling a phone and then handling food equipment without washing their hands. Several employee drinks also were sitting out in food areas.

Good news for El Matador Mexican Restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe, which failed an inspection in last week’s report with a score of 57. The restaurant improved its score to a perfect 100 on a re-inspection.

Several restaurants posted perfect scores of 100. Congratulations to:

Boulevard Smokehouse, 3230 Wilcox Boulevard, Chattanooga

Bread Basket, 5023 Hixson Pike, Hixson

Subway, 9413 Apison Pike, Ooltewah

Wendy’s, 5596 Hixson Pike, Hixson

El Matador Mexican Restaurant, 2233 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe

Nakato Hibachi, 56 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe

Pizza King, 500 South Third Avenue, Chatsworth

Below are the remaining scores from Hamilton County and north Georgia:

Hamilton County

Cancun Mexican Restaurant, 1807 South Broad Street: 84

Haiku Hibachi, 5318 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga: 85

Jenkins Buffet, 4122 Ringgold Road, East Ridge: 85

Urban Stack, 12 13 th Street, Chattanooga: 86

Street, Chattanooga: 86 Terminal Brewhouse, 6 East 14 th Street, Chattanooga: 87

Street, Chattanooga: 87 Best of China, 4340 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga: 89

The Epicurean, 4301 Ringgold Road, Chattanooga: 91

El Mague, 7001 Middle Valley Road, Hixson: 92

Petunia Silver Jalapeno, 400 East Main Street, Chattanooga: 92

Logan’s Roadhouse, 3592 Cummings Highway, Chattanooga: 93

Clumpie’s Ice Cream, 3917 St. Elmo Avenue, Chattanooga: 94

Fiamma Pizza Company, 405 North Market Street, Chattanooga: 94

Fresh 2 Order, 1919 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 94

KFC, 2501 South Broad Street, Chattanooga: 94

Frothy Monkey, 1400 Market Street, Chattanooga: 95

Hennen’s, 193 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga: 95

McDonald’s, 9211 Lee Highway, Ooltewah: 95

Hardee’s, 6013 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 96

Al Baraka Bakery, 3950 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 97

Chattanooga Smoke House, 401 MLK Boulevard, Chattanooga: 97

Chick-fil-A, 5830 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 97

Hardee’s, 5525 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 97

Heavenly Flavored Wings, 5231 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 97

Soho Hibachi, 5520 Highway 153, Hixson: 97

The Top House, 3800 St. Elmo Avenue, Chattanooga: 97

Wild Burgers, 301 North Holtzclaw Avenue, Chattanooga: 97

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 5510 Highway 153, Hixson: 98

Moe’s Original BBQ, 221 Market Street, Chattanooga: 98

Los Potros, 9408 Apison Pike, Ooltewah: 99

Twins Bakery, 5231 Wilbanks Drive, Hixson: 99

Catoosa County

The Rosewood, 14 Fort Town Road, Rossville: 80

Dade County

Huddle House, 4980 West Highway 136, Trenton: 86

Rafael’s Italian Restaurant, 13473 North Main Street, Trenton: 92

Krystal, 5071 Highway 136, Trenton: 95

Murray County

Subway, 2979 Highway 76, Suite H, Chatsworth: 96

Waffle King, G.I. Madox Parkway, Chatsworth: 97

Walker County

Dale’s Southern Smoked BBQ, 1391 North Main Street, LaFayette: 91

Whitfield County

No inspections reported this week

If you’re in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110.