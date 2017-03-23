Kristi Yamaguchi tweets 'break a leg' to Nancy Kerrigan

Tonya Harding, Kristi Yamaguchi and Nancy Kerrigan after the finals of the World Figure Skating Championships in 1991. AP photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A good luck tweet from Kristi Yamaguchi to former Olympic figure skating teammate Nancy Kerrigan is drawing online attention.

Kerrigan is competing on the current season of "Dancing with the Stars." Yamaguchi tweeted to Kerrigan on Monday, "Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor," before adding "break a leg."

So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan ! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! ????#DWTS — Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) March 20, 2017

Ahead of the 1994 Winter Olympics, Kerrigan was hit in the leg with a crowbar by a man hired by the ex-husband of fellow Team USA skater Tonya Harding.

Social media users quickly took notice of the wording and responded with memes to express disbelief at Yamaguchi's words.

Yamaguchi's spokeswoman says in a statement that "Kristi loves Nancy" and "no ill will was intended."

