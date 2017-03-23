Ex-Nashville city worker's suit claims she was fired for Trump p - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ex-Nashville city worker's suit claims she was fired for Trump post

Posted: Updated:
President Donald Trump. AP photo President Donald Trump. AP photo

NASHVILLE (AP) - A former Nashville employee has sued the city claiming she was fired over a social media post supporting President Donald Trump.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2nDM7vr ) ex-911 operator Danyelle Bennett filed the federal lawsuit.

Mike Safley, Metro's Department of Law deputy director, said he couldn't comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit says Bennett was fired Jan. 10 for violating the employee social media policy and for conduct unbecoming of a Metro employee. While off duty, she posted on Facebook a U.S. map showing electoral votes won by Trump versus Hillary Clinton.

The lawsuit says she posted a comment with a racial expletive, but removed it the same day after complaints.

It says she had to remove a Trump 2016 sweatshirt at work.

She seeks $2 million in damages and other relief.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.