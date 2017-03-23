SLIDESHOW: Celebrating National Puppy Day!

March 23 is celebrated as National Puppy Day. We asked for your puppy and dog pictures, you can send them to pix@wrcbtv.com.
The Humane Educational Society is holding an adoption event at Chattanooga's Spice and Tea Exchange Thursday. There will be plenty of adoptable dogs there starting at 1 p.m.
National Puppy Day is held to celebrate the love that puppies bring into our lives.
