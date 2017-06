The Chattanooga Fire Department kicked off their Muscular Dystrophy Association "Fill the Boot" Fundraiser on Thursday.

Firefighters will be joined by MDA representatives, families, Mayor Andy Berke and the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association, Local 820.

The fundraiser kickoff began at Fire Station 1 on E. Main Street.

The MDA fundraiser will take place between 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. from March 23-25, 2017.

More than 370 firefighters will seek donations in various locations around the Chattanooga area.