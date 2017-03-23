Jobseekers personal information stolen during hack - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Jobseekers personal information stolen during hack

By Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Hackers may have stolen personal information from people who used a job search database in 10 states, including Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Labor on Wednesday announced the breach of the America's JobLink, a multi-state web-based system that links jobseekers with employers. Alabamians who used the state's free, online jobs database www.joblink.alabama.gov may have had personal information exposed.

The site is developed and maintained by America's Job Link Alliance - Technical Support.

The company confirmed that a breach occurred on Tuesday that allowed a hacker to view the names, social security number and birthdates of jobseekers in the AJL systems of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Oklahoma and Vermont.

The department said the hacker no longer has access into the system.

