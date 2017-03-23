10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. RAIDS LEAD TO ARRESTS IN LONDON ATTACK

British police also believe the knife-wielding assailant, who killed three outside Parliament with his vehicle and weapon, acted alone and was "inspired by international terrorism."

2. AP: US PROBES BANKING OF EX-TRUMP CAMPAIGN CHIEF

U.S. Treasury Department agents have obtained information about offshore financial transactions involving Paul Manafort as part of a federal anti-corruption probe into his work in Eastern Europe, the AP learns.

3. HEALTH BILL HOURS FROM SHOWDOWN VOTE

Short of support, Republican leaders look to Trump to close the deal with a crucial bloc of conservatives, the first major legislative test of his young presidency.

4. US DEEPENING INVOLVEMENT VS ISLAMIC STATE GROUP IN SYRIA

The Trump administration authorized an unprecedented American airlift of Arab and Kurdish fighters to the front lines in northern Syria, supported by the first use of U.S. attack helicopters and artillery in the country.

5. WHO'S NEXT TO BE HEARD ON GORSUCH NOMINATION

Lawyers, advocacy groups and former colleagues get their say on Trump's Supreme Court nominee after the judge emerges unscathed from two days of questioning at his confirmation hearing.

6. 6,800-TON FERRY EMERGES FROM THE WATER

The salvage effort comes nearly three years after it capsized and sank into violent seas off the South Korean coast, killing more than 300.

7. WHAT GROUP OF OPIOID VICTIMS IS LESS KNOWN

Curious children who come across the drugs dropped on the floor or in a bottle with an unsecured cap, and put them in their mouths, where a single pill can be fatal in their small bodies.

8. LESS-EDUCATED MIDDLE-AGE US WHITES DYING YOUNGER THAN OTHERS

Research by two Princeton economists find that the loss of steady middle-income jobs for those with high school degrees or less has triggered broad problems for this group.

9. WHERE THERE'S A GLIMMER OF HOPE IN JAPAN

Fewer Japanese are taking their own lives, a positive sign in a country with one of the world's highest suicide rates.

10. BLUE JAYS PITCHER LEADS US TO WBC TITLE

The United States routs Puerto Rico 8-0 to win its first World Baseball Classic in four tries behind six hitless innings from Marcus Stroman.

