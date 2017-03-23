Great weather through Friday

Good Thursday. We are going to be spoiled with some picture perfect weather through Friday. Highs today will be in the low to mid 60s with partly cloudy skies. Friday may be a bit warmer, but still nice with the high making it to 68.

Saturday clouds will build through the day. We will have a nice, warm high of 71 ahead of a front moving through. It will bring in some thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Right now the chance for severe storms appears low, but we will keep an eye out. Some of the storms could linger into Sunday morning.

Sunday we may see an early shower or storm, but most of the day will be nice with clearing skies and a cooler high of 66.

More rain will move in late Monday into Tuesday morning.

David Karnes

