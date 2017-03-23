U.S. Army HERO Campaign run through downtown Chattanooga

UPDATE: The U.S. Army "Hero Campaign" held a run Thursday morning in downtown Chattanooga.

Military members in Tennessee and Georgia area said they have been overwhelmed by support from the community since the July 16th shootings in 2015.

Captain Peter Ahching is the Commander of the U.S. Army Chattanooga Company said the soldiers are running to show their support to the fallen and the Chattanooga community.

"We were a part of the tragedy and part of the recovery is to remember important lessons from the tragic events of July 16th 2016," said Cpt. Ahching.

The HERO Campaign stands for: Helping Everyone Reach Opportunities. It's an initiative that started after the terror attack in Chattanooga. The goal is to help others and educate the public on the benefits of a military career.

"We looked at lessons learned and procedures that were looking to put into place and as you know the army is expanding. We're growing to about 6,000 this year from the recruiting perspective," said Lt. Col. Greg Schrein.

Chattanooga's Army Recruiting Center has been recognized as a model branch, it's why about 300 soldiers from the region are in the Scenic City for a two day leadership conference.

"I think that the patriotism here and the support that the army receives from the citizens after the attacks especially is probably the best that we have," Lt. Col. Greg Schrein added.

SFC Robert Dodge is the Chattanooga Center Leader, he was there when the recruitment office was attacked. Dodge said that day changed his life, but made his commitment to serving even stronger.

"For us as soldiers, what we want to do is, we want to get right back into the mission and get right back into doing our jobs and showing the community that we're strong and we go back and do what we need to do for this country," Dodge said.

Soldiers of the U.S. Army Atlanta Recruiting Battalion ran from the downtown Y.M.C.A, over Walnut Bridge to the North shore area, and then returned to the Y.M.C.A.

Organizers say they are holding the event to never forget the July 16th attacks on the military in Chattanooga.

No roads were affected by the run.

ORIGINAL STORY: The U.S. Army "Hero Campaign" will be holding a run Thursday morning in downtown Chattanooga.

Military members in the Chattanooga area say they have been overwhelmed by support from the community since the July 16th shootings in 2015.

Several memorials have been set up across the city as a solemn reminder of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms on July 16th.

The run starts at 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning and ends just before 8:00 a.m.

Soldiers of the U.S. Army Atlanta Recruiting Battalion will start out at the downtown Y.M.C.A, take Walnut Bridge to the North shore area, and then will return to the Y.M.C.A.

Organizers say they are holding the event to never forget the July 16th attacks on the military in Chattanooga.

No roads will be affected by the run.