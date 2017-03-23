UPDATE: Water main repaired in Hixson - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Water main repaired in Hixson

Posted: Updated:
By Sami Kincaid, Producer
Connect
Updated By Kristin Hodges
Connect

UPDATE: The water main break has been repaired. Hixson Utility District is currently flushing the line and the water service should be back to normal soon. 

PREVIOUS STORY: There is a water main break in Hixson.

Reports are that it is at the intersection of Middle Valley Road and Courtland Drive. 

Crews are on scene and are working to restore service.

Stick with Channel 3 as we learn more about this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.