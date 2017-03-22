UPDATE: Woman loses dog in fire at Bledsoe Terrace home

Chattanooga firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home near Signal Mountain Road Wednesday night.

The call came in around 9:40 p.m. from 174 Bledsoe Terrace.

Fire officials said the woman who lived there told Battalion Chief Carlos Hampton that she had just left for work when the fire was discovered.

Firefighters got the fire under control quickly, but there was substantial damage to the home. Chief Hampton said one of the woman's two dogs died in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross responded to the scene to help the victim. Chattanooga police and Hamilton County EMS also provided assistance at the scene.

