Storm reports from Wednesday

Brandon Banks has been found guilty of one count of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery by a Davidson County jury for his role in the rape of an unconscious female student in 2013.More
Brandon Banks has been found guilty of one count of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery by a Davidson County jury for his role in the rape of an unconscious female student in 2013.More
A fighter jet from the famed U.S. Air Force group the Thunderbirds ran off the runway after landing and flipped over at a Dayton airfield as the team practiced for an air show, officials said. The pilot suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.More
A fighter jet from the famed U.S. Air Force group the Thunderbirds ran off the runway after landing and flipped over at a Dayton airfield as the team practiced for an air show, officials said. The pilot suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.More