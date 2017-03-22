Storm reports from Wednesday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Storm reports from Wednesday

By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Wednesday's severe thunderstorms produced strong winds, large hail, and many areas of damage across the Tennessee Valley, north Georgia, and western North Carolina.

Official National Weather Service storm reports can be found by clicking the following links:

READ MORE | Storm damage for East TN & western NC

READ MORE| Storm damage reports for North GA

These are interactive maps. Click on the storm damage icons to get details.

These are preliminary lists and more reports might be added.

