VIDEO: Gorsuch accidentally says 'bigly,' senator calls him out - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

VIDEO: Gorsuch accidentally says 'bigly,' senator calls him out

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News
Photo from NBC News. Photo from NBC News.

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch let the Trump-ism slip while describing John Hancock’s signature on the Declaration of Independence.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.