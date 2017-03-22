Hail damaged cars pile-up at local body shops

People living in the Tennessee Valley are assessing damage after strong winds and heavy rain moved through the area Tuesday night.

The storm lasted for several minutes but it created enough business to last for several days at Padgett’s Red Bank Body Shop.

Damaged cars started rolling in to area body shops on Wednesday morning.

“The hail was so big it started knocking out windshields and back glasses,” said Paul Roddy with Padgett’s Red Bank Body Shop.

If your car has hail damage from the storm, experts say the first thing you should do is call your insurance company and they can recommend a body shop.

Roddy told Channel 3 the shop will try to fix the cars that can’t be driven first.

If your vehicle has hail damage, Roddy says it could take anywhere from seven to 10 days to fix your car depending on the severity of the damage.

If your home was damaged by the hail, it’s probably covered by your homeowner’s policy. Take pictures as soon as you can and call your insurance company to schedule an appointment for an adjuster to come out and inspect your home.