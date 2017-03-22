UPDATE: Two arrested in storage unit theft case

Photo courtesy of the Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE: East Ridge police have arrested two suspects in a Catoosa County storage unit theft.

Police found Ricky Barnette and Jennifer Murray in room 359 of the Rodeway Inn on Ringgold Road Ringgold Road Wednesday.

Both suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Police found a weapon stolen from Chattooga County, GA as well as items stolen from the storage unit.

A search warrant was obtained, and police for even more stolen property from storage units and Chattanooga and Chattooga County.

The investigation continues, and East Ridge Police Department spokesman Captain Tim Mullinax says and additional charges are pending.

Some of the recovered property is awaiting owner identification.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help with identifying a burglary suspect.

The Sheriff's Office released surveillance photos that shows the suspect at a storage unit facility.

Investigators believe the man may be responsible for several thefts from storage units across Catoosa County.

If you have any information about the man in the picture, you're asked to contact Detective Tim Deal with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706)935-2424.

