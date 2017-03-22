Bird flu now confirmed in 3 southern states

A deadly 2016 domestic shooting has resulted in a Bradley County Grand Jury indicting the victim's wife for second-degree murder.More
A deadly 2016 domestic shooting has resulted in a Bradley County Grand Jury indicting the victim's wife for second-degree murder.More
Police in Chattanooga arrested a man accused of exposing himself on a playground. It happened on Tuesday on the Southside of downtown at a daycare inside Battle Academy.More
Police in Chattanooga arrested a man accused of exposing himself on a playground. It happened on Tuesday on the Southside of downtown at a daycare inside Battle Academy.More
In less than a week, Chattanooga’s police chief turns in his badge, after an eventful three years.More
In less than a week, Chattanooga’s police chief turns in his badge, after an eventful three years.More