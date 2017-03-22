UPDATE: Runoff elections for District 7 & 9 today

UPDATE: Tuesday, April 11th is the Election Day for two city council seats in a runoff election.

READ MORE | Find Your Polling Place

Incumbents Chris Anderson (District 7) and Yusef Hakeem (District 9) were not able the secure the 50% plus one vote on March 7th.

READ MORE | April runoff election could cost Chattanooga taxpayers tens of thousands

Anderson will face Erskine Oglesby in the runoff election in District 7.

Hakeem will face Demetrus Coonrod in the runoff election for District 9.

Early voting for the runoff races ended on Thursday, April 6.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Hamilton County Election Commission said it's common to have at least one runoff during a city election. This year there are two, but fewer people have cast their votes.

An empty room has been the norm at election commission lately.

No candidates in District 7 and 9 scored the required majority to win the March city election, which forced a runoff between the top two candidates in those districts.

"I find in Chattanooga, we have a lot of people who are concerned about downtown Chattanooga, but they're not concerned about the outlying neighborhoods,” said Resident Franklin McCallie.

That’s just one of the concerns Franklin McCallie has about his community. The and his wife are residents of District 7 and part of the few who have already voted.

During the March election, 1,481 people voted during the early voting process.

Compare that to the runoff, only 685 have early voted, that’s about 60% fewer votes.

Kerry Steelman with the election commission said it's difficult to maintain the same level of interest in a runoff election.

“That number relative to the total number of voters on election day is considerably low but that historically that's what we see in a runoff election,” Steelman said.

It's not cheap either, Steelman said it'll cost about $30,000, with just 700 votes, that's about $43 per vote.

However, he expects more to show up on Election Day.

"Using history as a guide, I would expect 50% of the total vote to occur on Election Day,” Steelman added.



That number isn't good enough for McCallie, he wants more of his neighbors to show up on Tuesday.

"Regardless of who wins or loses, I want to see a high voter turnout. I want people to understand, they've got the right to vote, they've got the responsibility to vote, and their vote does count, it does count,” McCallie said.

Those who miss the early voting Thursday will have to wait until the runoff election on Tuesday, April 11th.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two Chattanooga City Council seats are on the line as early voting in the Chattanooga municipal election runoff is set for April 11.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2mpgGVG ) reports that residents can vote early in the two races until April 6.

Councilmen Chris Anderson and Yusuf Hakeem got the most votes in their re-election bids during the March 7 election, but neither scored the required majority to win those seats outright.

Anderson is running against Erskine Oglesby Jr. for District 7, while Hakeem is pitted against Demetrus Coonrod for the District 9 seat.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

