Cooler and windy today

Good Wednesday. You may be waking up to some storm damage in your neighborhood. Storms last night produced widespread hail and wind damage. In the wake of the storms we will be windy and much cooler today. We made it into the mid-80s yesterday before the storms. Today we will be about 20 degrees cooler with highs in the low to mid-60s. That is actually where we should be with our temps this time of year.

Tonight will be much cooler. The low will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s by Thursday morning under partly cloudy skies. Thursday afternoon will be nice with temps again climbing into the mid-60s.

We will begin to warm back up Friday into the weekend. Friday afternoon we will get into the upper 60s, and it should be a great day.

Saturday clouds will build through the day with the high reaching 71. Saturday night we will have another front approaching, and it will bring us another round of rain Saturday night through Sunday.

Sunday will be warm and rainy. Rain on and off will persist through Sunday, still the high will reach 72.

David Karnes

