Severe storms leave damage throughout Hamilton County

Firefighters across Hamilton County were busy answering calls related to the storms that moved through Tuesday night.

Hamilton County Emergency Services Director Tony Reavley says many of the calls reporting downed trees and lines came in from the middle and northwestern areas of the county.

He says the Dallas Bay Fire Department responded to a house that was struck by lightning on Huntington Forest Lane.

No damage estimate was available.

Red Bank and Highway 58 Fire Departments were called in to help with the fire.

Several homes and other buildings were reportedly damaged by wind throughout the same areas of the county.

Emergency management officials will be surveying the damage left behind Wednesday morning.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

