UPDATE: Power outages restored following Tuesday's storms

UPDATE: EPB says all outages have been restored, following Tuesday night's severe weather.

ORIGINAL STORY: As of about 6:00am Thursday, EPB crews are working to restore power to about 305 customers who remain without power, according to EPB spokesman John Pless.

The remain 161 "incidents" are being addressed by crews after nearly 60,000 customers experienced outages from Tuesday's storms.

EPB expects to restore power to the remaining customers Thursday morning.

The storm front that swept through the Chattanooga area Tuesday evening caused widespread outages to local electric system customers.

At the height of the incident, about 60,000 customers lost power. EPB's Smart Grid restored about 25,000 customers who experienced at most a momentary outage.

SEE MORE | EPB Outage Map

As of 9:00 p.m. EPB continues to work about 223 incidents to restore about 1,474 customers who remain without power. At the height of the storm, about 60,000 customers experienced an outage. The Smart Grid restored about 25,000 customers who experienced at most a momentary outage and EPB line crews have successfully repaired enough physical damage to restore power to about 33,526 who experienced a lasting outage. Most of the customers who remain out will have power by the end of the day, but the devastating nature of some of the damage to the electric system will mean that a few hundred customers may not have power until Thursday morning. For more information or to report an outage please call (423) 648-1EPB (1372.)

SEE MORE | North Georgia EMC Outage Map

As of 10:30 p.m., North Georgia EMC is reporting more than 1,910 outages in Catoosa, Chattooga, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties.

As of 10:17 p.m., Volunteer Energy Cooperative is reporting 22 outages in Bradley, McMinn, Polk, and Rhea counties.

Cleveland Utilities has restored all outages.

To report an outage, customers are asked to go to www.epb.com or call 423-648-1EPB

PREVIOUS STORY: The severe weather in the Channel 3 viewing area is leaving many customers in the dark Tuesday night.

As of 10:13 p.m., North Georgia EMC is reporting more than 17,000 outages in Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker, and Whitfield counties.

SEE MORE | North Georgia EMC Outage Map

As of 10:20 p.m., Volunteer Energy Cooperative is reporting 2,940 outages in Bledsoe, Bradley, Cumberland, Hamilton, McMinn, Meigs, Rhea, and Roane counties.

As of 10:20 p.m., Cleveland Utilities is reporting nine outages.

As of 10:13 p.m., EPB is reporting about 35,000 outages in its service area. According to the website, "The storm sweeping the Chattanooga area is causing massive damage which is disrupting power to many EPB customers. Restoration efforts are underway, and we'll continue to provide updates. For more information or to report an outage please use this link: Outage Map & Report Outage Page or call 423-648-1EPB (1372)."

SEE MORE | EPB Outage Map

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.