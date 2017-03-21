UPDATE: City of Rossville approves liquor by the drink sales

Rossville restaurants will soon be able to serve liquor drinks and local businesses say it's one step closer to revitalizing the small city.

In a special election, voters approved the sale of liquor by the drink inside city limits, and voted to sell beer and wine on Sundays at package stores. Both measures passed with more than 60 percent of the vote.

Unable to serve liquor here in Rossville, La Familia Mexican Restaurant has been serving wine-based margaritas. But the owners said it's just not the same and they're ready for a change.

Paulina Martinez said there's one drink her customers are always asking for at her restaurant.

"Margaritas of course, yea absolutely," she said.

But due to city ordinance she can't serve liquor bringing disappointment to potential customers.

"And they didn't say well okay we're just going to have food only, that didn't happen. what happened was they would leave and they would go to other establishments that served what they wanted," Martinez said.

That's all changed now with voters approving liquor-by-the-drink sales and the family who runs La Familia restaurant is already planning big changes to its menu.

"I mean the possibilities right now are endless," Martinez said, "We're no longer an island, an isolated island."

Martinez hopes the new law doesn't just bring in some tequila fans, but brings new life to downtown Rossville.

"This doesn't stop at liquor by the drink this was about revitalizing Rossville," Martinez said. "The possibilities now of new restaurants of Chili's, Applebees, or other family-ran restaurants are going to be able to come here because that law is no longer hindering them."

Business owners have already organized the group Support Revitalize Rossville on Facebook to push for more growth.

It will still be a couple of months before liquor can be served inside the restaurant, but when it does, the owners said they will donate a portion of their profits to local charities.

There were two measures on the Rossville ballot related to alcohol sales.

The first referendum allow restaurants within city limits to sale liquor by the drink.

The second referendum allows the sale of wine and packaged malt beverages between 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Sundays.