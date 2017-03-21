Ex-state GOP chair: Harwell says she's running for governor

NASHVILLE (AP) - A former Tennessee GOP leader says state House Speaker Beth Harwell told her she is running for governor, but the Nashville Republican says she will make her decision after the current legislative session.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that Susan Richardson Williams, a former Tennessee Republican Party chairwoman, posted on Facebook last week that Harwell called to let her know she's running for governor.

Harwell confirmed Monday that she has been making calls to prospective supporters but stressed that she won't make a decision about whether to mount a bid until after the Legislature adjourns for the year.

Sitting lawmakers are banned from raising money during the legislative session.

The Republican field to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam so far includes state Sen. Mark Green and businessman Randy Boyd.

