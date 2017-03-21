UPDATE: Strong/severe thunderstorms slam the TN Valley

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm watch, which is in effect until 11:00pm EDT/10:00pm CDT Tuesday evening for the following areas:

Tennessee Georgia North Carolina Bledsoe

Blount

Loudon

Marion

McMinn

Monroe

Polk

Rhea

Roane

Sequatchie Bartow

Catoosa

Chattooga

Dade

Floyd

Gordon

Murray

Paulding

Polk

Walker

Whitfield Cherokee

Clay

Strong/severe thunderstorms are possible between 4 p.m. and midnight tonight, starting west on the Cumberland Plateau and ending in Murphy, NC and northeast Georgia. Storms will fade overnight with lows in the lower 50s.

Earlier Tuesday, the National Weather Service has upgraded the chance for severe storms in the Channel 3 viewing area to ENHANCED, meaning we can expect damaging wind gusts with today's storms. Trees, downed power lines and power outages are possible.

Damaging wind gusts a big threat with storms today. Trees, power lines down, power outages possible#CHAwx pic.twitter.com/iCHCJTRBi3 — Storm Alert 3 (@WRCBweather) March 21, 2017

We are in for a warm and stormy day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s with cloudy skies through the day. Look for scattered strong storms this afternoon into tonight. Here is what to expect:

RAIN: Rain will be heavy at times. Localized flash flooding is possible.

WIND: Damaging wind gusts of 45+ mph will be possible. Some tree limbs and power lines could be blown down. Power outages could occur.

HAIL: Hail could be large (1" or more in diameter) in some spots.

TORNADOES: Tornado threat is very low.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid-60s. Some clouds stick around Wednesday night with lows in the mid-40s. Isolated showers could pop up Thursday with highs only in the upper 50s. Then we warm back to the upper 60s with dry weather Friday.

Showers and storms will probably come back by Saturday afternoon/evening and continue off-and-on through the weekend.

Nick Austin

WEDNESDAY: