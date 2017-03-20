PHOTOS: Pair sought in Polk County for burglary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

PHOTOS: Pair sought in Polk County for burglary

Posted: Updated:
Photo provided by Polk County Sheriff's Office. Photo provided by Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Photo provided by Polk County Sheriff's Office. Photo provided by Polk County Sheriff's Office.
POLK COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help with identifying two burglary suspects caught on camera.

The Sheriff's Office says the man and woman in the photos with this story are wanted for two burglaries. The Sheriff's Office has not released any details about the incidents in question.

If you have any information please call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (423)-338-4540 or send an anonymous message on Facebook.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.