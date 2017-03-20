PHOTOS: Pair sought in Polk County for burglary

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help with identifying two burglary suspects caught on camera.

The Sheriff's Office says the man and woman in the photos with this story are wanted for two burglaries. The Sheriff's Office has not released any details about the incidents in question.

If you have any information please call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at (423)-338-4540 or send an anonymous message on Facebook.

