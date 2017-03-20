UPDATE: Missing woman's body found in Sequatchie Co.

UPDATE: Channel 3 is learning more about the body that was found on the side of Highway 111 in Sequatchie County.

Prisoners found the body while out picking up litter back in April. We now know it's that of Zulma Quizar.

She's believed to be around 25-years-old and from the Chattanooga area. The woman had been reported missing a month before her body was found.

Police are still working on leads.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department at 423-949-7750 and ask to speak to Detective Jody Lockhart or Detective Paul Howard .

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are looking for a woman who disappeared at the beginning of March while driving to a gas station.

Police say 24-year-old Zulma Quizar was last seen on March 4, when she made a trip to a gas station at around 8:00 p.m.

Quizar never returned home and police say her car was found empty in an unknown parking lot.

Zulma is 5'07 tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where to find her, you're asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

