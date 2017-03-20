Dalton Police searching for car break-in suspects

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who attempted to cash stolen checks that were taken in a series of car break-ins that happened in February. The cars were broken into in Dalton and the suspects tried to pass the stolen checks at two banks in Tennessee.

Three cars parked at the Lakeshore Park tennis complex were broken into on the afternoon of February 12th between approximately 2:00 and 4:00 pm. All three had a window broken out using an unknown object, and all three had purses or wallets stolen. Among the items stolen were a brown Prada purse valued at approximately $1,800, and another purse containing an iPhone and a Tag Heuer watch valued at approximately $1,700.

The next day, two of the victims were notified that someone had attempted to cash checks stolen in the break-ins at banks in Hixson, Tennessee and East Ridge, Tennessee. In both cases, they were unsuccessful. Investigators retrieved surveillance images of the attempted transactions. The suspects were driving a white or silver in color BMW SUV with a luggage rack on the roof. The vehicle was driven by a white male and a Hispanic female in the passenger seat tried to cash the stolen checks using the victim’s stolen driver’s licenses as ID. A picture of the suspects as well as a distinctive sticker on the windshield of the SUV are included with this release.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to please call Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 189.

This case is another good reminder to never leave valuables in plain view inside your vehicle, even if you are only planning to leave the vehicle unattended for a short time. Always lock your car and keep valuables stored out of sight of any potential thieves.