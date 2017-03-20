UPDATE: Dream comes true for local high school student thanks to Make-A-Wish

UPDATE: Cody Brock met with U.S. Senator Bob Corker Tuesday morning as part of his Make-A-Wish to visit the nation's capital.

Corker tweeted a photo of he and Cody after the breakfast meeting.

Enjoyed having breakfast with Cody in the Capitol this morning and being a part of his @MakeAWish journey to D.C. https://t.co/JECbJZNtb8 pic.twitter.com/AoAwlDWmUI — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) March 21, 2017

PREVIOUS STORY: A local high school junior's wish has come true. He is headed to the nation's capital. Cody Brock, a student a Lookout Valley High School loves history. The Make-A-Wish Foundation is making it possible for Cody, who has Muscular Dystrophy, to see Washington D.C.

Cody has been in and out of the hospital for the last two years. Worried about his condition, his doctors contacted the Make A Wish Foundation. Cody wasn't sure exactly what wish he wanted, until recently. He loves history and what better way to learn more about it than to explore our Nation's Capital.

HOW TO HELP | Make-A-Wish Foundation website

It's exactly what the doctor ordered. “I'm going to Washington D.C.!” said Cody Brock. Cody Brock and his family are headed for a trip of a lifetime. “I am very excited. I really am, it is neat.”

They boarded a plane early Monday at the Chattanooga Airport, ready to see what Washington has to offer. “Different museums, hopefully the White House and the Capital. Have breakfast with Lamar Alexander and Senator Corker,” said Debra Eddington, Cody’s grandmother.

Cody was diagnosed with Muscular Dystrophy when he was six years old and has been in a wheel chair since he was nine. Each day he struggles with fine motor skills but it does not stop him from living a full life. “We don't allow sad days. We don't feel sorry for ourselves. We take one day at a time and we make the best of it.”

Therapy improves his health, but Cody's grandma said this trip to D.C. will lift his spirits. “The smile on his face was priceless when he found out.”

For the first time in a long time, this family gets to do something together, that has nothing to do with his medical condition. “In a time when things aren't good, they're wonderful people and we can't thank them enough.”

But Cody's dream isn't the only wish being granted. His grandmother has longed to see her grandson smile. And thanks to Make-A-Wish that too will happen. “Words can't say how we feel about what they have done for us and for Cody. Because it is all about him, all about Cody.”

Cody originally wanted to go to D.C. during the inauguration but he became sick and felt it was best to stay home. People heard about his wish and collected mementos from the big day to give to Cody.