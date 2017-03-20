Al Roker coming to UT for 'Rokerthon 3' - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Al Roker coming to UT for 'Rokerthon 3'

Posted:
By WBIR
KNOXVILLE (WBIR) -

WBIR - UT CAMPUS - Meteorologist Al Roker and NBC's The Today Show are coming to Knoxville's University of Tennessee campus on Wednesday, March 29. 

The visit is part of 'Rokerthon 3,' where Al is traveling to colleges around the country in hopes of breaking a world record at every stop.

UT hopes to get enough people to break the record for largest human letter. It's currently held by Queen's University in Canada who got 3,373 people to create a giant 'Q.' 

Tennessee wants to top that by getting at least 3,400 people to make a massive 'T' on the field in Neyland Stadium, according to The Daily Beacon. 

While Al is in Knoxville he'll also be broadcasting the weather for The Today Show from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. 

During Rokerthon 2, Al set the record for fastest time ever reporting the weather in all 50 states. During that trip he visited Union City, Tennessee. 

As part of Rokerthon 3, colleges were asked to submit videos explaining why Al should come to their school. The Daily Beacon created UT's video. 

UT students, faculty, staff, and alumni are invited to take part in the world record attempt. Participants will need to register online so that they can track the number. 

The Today Show last visited Knoxville in 2012 when the University of Tennessee won a contest to host Kathy Lee and Hoda. 

More details about the world record attempt are expected to be announced Monday afternoon. 

