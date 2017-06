BY KEN DILANIAN, NBC News

(NBC News) - FBI Director James Comey was set to testify Monday morning before the House Intelligence Committee on the extent of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, whether there is any evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians, and whether there is any evidence that President Trump himself was under surveillance during the campaign.

The big questions include what Comey will say about Trump's debunked claim that President Obama ordered surveillance of his communications in Trump Tower during the campaign.

Also at issue is what Comey will say about the FBI's investigation into whether Trump associates knew of, or colluded with, the Russian campaign to hack, leak and interfere with the U.S. presidential election to harm Democrat Hillary Clinton.