Road closures for March 20-24

There are several road closures in the Tennessee Valley this week and some upcoming road construction.

Chattanooga

St. Elmo Avenue between Broad Street and West 35th Street will be closed starting Monday, March 20 through June 2. This is for improvements to the drainage system

McBrien Road between Ringgold Road and Weaver Street will be closed daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The road should be reopened to all traffic after 5 p.m. This is in preparation for this section to be repaved this summer.

Whitfield County

A section of Utility Road is closing for some drain work near the intersection with Lindsey Memorial Road. The closure starts Monday, March 20 at 8 a.m. through Friday at 4 p.m. Traffic will be rerouted along Utility Road, Davis Road, Lindsey Memorial Road and back to Utility Road.

Road Construction

In Whitfield and Walker counties, work will begin soon on resurfacing an 11 mile portion of SR 201, beginning at SR 136 in Walker and going to SR 3 in Whitfield. This project should be completed by the end of January 2018.



