Free concert by US Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus

The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus is holding a free concert in McMinn County.

The concert is Monday, March 20th at 7 p.m. at the McMinn County High School Gym. While the concert is free, tickets are required. You can pick them up at the basement of the Southeast Bank in Athens, located at 1878 Congress Parkway S.

The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers' Chorus is one of the top ensemble in the country and they only visit our area every decade or so.

