10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. SENATE HEARINGS SET FOR SUPREME COURT PICK

Thirteen months after Justice Antonin Scalia's death created a vacancy on the high court, testimony gets underway for the highly credentialed conservative judge, Neil Gorsuch.

2. RUSSIA INQUIRY GOES PUBLIC ON CAPITOL HILL

A congressional inquiry into Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election moves into the open with a hearing featuring FBI Director James Comey.

3. NEW MIDEAST BOX ON CENSUS IS SENSITIVE

Some are wary of singling themselves out a time when Trump is seeking to ban travel to the U.S. from some majority-Muslim countries.

4. WHERE LIFE IS ABOUT TO CHANGE

Brexit will affect Gibraltar and the 300,000 people that live in the low-tax, business-friendly rocky outcrop on the Mediterranean.

5. WHO'S HAPPY, WHO'S NOT

A new report shows Norway is the happiest country on Earth, Americans are getting sadder, and it takes more than just money to be happy.

6. HOW MARINES ARE ADDRESSING NUDE PHOTO SCANDAL

The Corps issues a longer and more detailed social media policy that lays out professional and legal ramifications.

7. WHAT HAS ADVOCATES FOR DISABLED CONCERNED

New York's move to a $15 minimum wage could push low-paid health aides into less risky jobs and deepen a shortage in the field.

8. BATTER UP ... IN GAZA

Palestinian women don baseball caps on top of Islamic headscarves and field tennis balls with fabric gloves, giving a local feel to the treasured American pastime.

9. MUPPET WITH AUTISM A BREAKTHROUGH

Folks on Sesame Street have a way of making everyone feel accepted, and that goes for Julia, a Muppet youngster with blazing red hair, bright green eyes - and autism.

10. BRACKET BUSTERS LITTER NCAA TOURNAMENT

No. 7 seed South Carolina had the biggest takedown, knocking off No. 2 Duke 88-81 a day after Villanova, the defending national champion and the top overall seed, lost to Wisconsin.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.