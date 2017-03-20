A very warm start to spring

Good Monday. Spring officially gets under way at 6:28 this morning (eastern), and what a warm start to the season it is. Average highs this time of year are in the mid-60s. We will make it to a warm 72 this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy, and it should be a wonderful day to get outdoors.

Tuesday we will start much more mild than this morning. Lows will be in the mid-50s Tuesday morning, and the high will get to a whopping 78. If outdoors too long, you may even start to "glisten" a bit. During your afternoon drive Tuesday (3pm-6pm) a cold front will work through, bringing scattered thunderstorms to the area. There is a VERY small chance for severe weather with this system with the biggest threats being from heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

Wednesday will be cooler in the afternoon. Waking up Wednesday temps will be in the mid-50s, but as the afternoon rolls around highs will be where they should be, in the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday and Friday will be even cooler with temps ranging from the mid-40s in the morning to the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon.

For the weekend we will warm back up a bit. Expect a high of 66 Saturday with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday we may have some morning showers lingering with clearing late in the day, and a high of 68.

