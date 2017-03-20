Pet of the Week: Squirrel

Our featured Humane Educational Society Pet this week is sure to win your heart with her big, happy smile and charming personality.

Her name is Squirrel, and she is a 2.5-year-old terrier mix with lots of love to give to that special someone who adopts her. Squirrel may seem a bit shy and reserved when you first meet her, but you can quickly win her heart with just a little attention and maybe a few treats. Before long, she will be your new best friend and will be ready to snuggle up with you or go for long walks by the river.

Squirrel is a pretty mellow girl but she does have a playful, fun-loving side as well. She’s just the perfect pup to add to your family, so come meet her today!w