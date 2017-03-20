Pet of the Week: Squirrel - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pet of the Week: Squirrel

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

Our featured Humane Educational Society Pet this week is sure to win your heart with her big, happy smile and charming personality.

Her name is Squirrel, and she is a 2.5-year-old terrier mix with lots of love to give to that special someone who adopts her. Squirrel may seem a bit shy and reserved when you first meet her, but you can quickly win her heart with just a little attention and maybe a few treats. Before long, she will be your new best friend and will be ready to snuggle up with you or go for long walks by the river.

Squirrel is a pretty mellow girl but she does have a playful, fun-loving side as well. She’s just the perfect pup to add to your family, so come meet her today!w

