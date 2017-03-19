Kokoszka and Correll Win the Coca Cola of Chattanooga, March 2017 Chattanooga Bass Association Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The team of Logan Kokoszka and Anthony Correll caught a 5 bass limit weighing 30.50 pounds to top the field of 174 anglers to win first place and $2,000.00 in the Coca Cola of Chattanooga C.B.A. March Bass Tournament. This tournament was held Saturday, March 18th out of Chester Frost Boat Ramp.

Logan said “We got a slow start and then got a big one, we got 2 more in that area and things started looking up. We then moved to another point that was usually good for one fish and caught 2 more good ones , it was over at 11:30 a.m.. This is our second C.B.A.win .

Derek McCullough had big bass of this event weighing 9.97 pounds and Ron Willerson and Logan Kokoszka had 2nd big bass weighing in at 8.75 pounds.

Shane Frazier said “Special thanks to Coca Cola of Chattanooga for their sponsorship of this event ”.

All fish caught in this event were released back into Lake Chickamauga.

The top 10 money winners are as follows:

Kokoszka and Correll, 30.50 lbs., $2000.00 McCullough and McCullough, 28.96 lbs., $900.00 James and James, 27.64lbs., $800.00 Copenhaver and Dysart, 24.95 lbs., $700.00 Lamb and Porter24.76., $600.00 Dotson and Brown 23.76 lbs., $500.00 Frazier and George, 22.93 lbs., $400.00 Vandercammen and Johnson., $400.00 Wofford and Wofford 18.58 lbs., $350.00 Cofer and Wendorf 18.58lbs. , $350.00

For more info visit: www.cbatournament.com