PHOTOS: Driver crashes pickup through local hospital gate causing power outage

Picture by WRCB photojournalist Harrison White. Picture by WRCB photojournalist Harrison White.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police say a man crashed his pickup truck into a gate at a local hospital Saturday night.

It all started shortly before 11:45 p.m. on the northbound side of S. Watkins Street.

Police say the 40-year-old driver ran off the road and on to a sidewalk before crossing the intersection at McCallie Avenue and crashing through a locked gate at Parkridge Hospital.

The crash caused the hospital to lose power for a short time.

The driver was severely injured but is in stable condition. Police have not said what caused him to run off the road.

The crash is under investigation and Chattanooga police ask anyone with information to call 423-698-2525.

