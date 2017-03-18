St. Elmo home damaged by fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

St. Elmo home damaged by fire

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN

A fire damaged a home in St. Elmo on Saturday.

Chattanooga firefighters arrived at a home on W. 46th Street just before 7:00 a.m. They saw a significant amount of smoke.

Firefighters said they found the fire in the kitchen, but had trouble getting through the home because of an extreme hoarding situation. They managed to quickly get the fire under control.

Firefighters said no one was at home at the time of the fire. One person who was living in the home later told firefighters potatoes were cooking on the stove and they caused the fire.

Investigators say the cause is still unclear. They estimate damages at around $40,000.

