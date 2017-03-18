UPDATE: Greenwood Road home under possible arson investigation catches fire again

UPDATE: Hamilton County sheriff's investigators are looking into arson as a possible reason why a home was destroyed.

The vacant home on Greenwood Road caught fire twice in two days.

"I lost my family's history, my son's, and mine," Michael Scoggins, the property owner said.

It was a treasure for Michael Scoggins that's been in his family for decades. Remnants of the Scoggins family home were still burning on Sunday.

He remembers the moment he knew something wasn't right on Saturday.

"I got to looking and the smoke went from white to black then I saw the flames and I knew it was my house," Scoggins said.

When Highway 58 volunteer firefighters arrived, they saw the vacant home engulfed in flames.

Scoggins and his wife were planning to move some of their antiques from a storage unit into the home. His childhood home built by his father, grandfather, and uncle contained a wealth of memories.

"Kind of like being kicked in the stomach. How do you explain the loss of your history?" Scoggins said.

Firefighters managed to keep the fire from spreading to the home Scoggins lives in now and his garage. He's thankful but wants to know how this happened.

"The weather was fine. No electricity. Somebody set it whether it was an accident or intentional. I can't really think it's an accident," Scoggins said.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is now involved.

Investigators are looking at whether someone possibly set the home on fire. Scoggins hopes to get some answers soon.

"I want to know. I want to know who was low enough to do this," Scoggins said.

Officials said the fire rekindled overnight on Sunday. No one was hurt.

PREVIOUS STORY: An arson investigation is underway by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office after a Harrison home was destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly after 1:45 p.m. from a home in the 7300 block of Greenwood Road.

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says the abandoned home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

According to the Hamilton County 911 call log, Tri-Community Fire Department was called in to help with the fire.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.