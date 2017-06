Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting Friday evening that sent a juvenile to the hospital and ultimately to jail.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4:45 p.m.

Police say the shooting victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

The victim would not cooperate with police when they tried to get information about the incident.

Police say they were able to connect the victim to a shots fired call at 2:54 p.m. Friday from the 3900 block of Manor Drive.

Police say the victim had multiple outstanding warrants and was taken to the juvenile detention center after being released from the hospital.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Chattanooga police at 423-698-2525.

