Ex-police chief back behind bars after appeal denied

GRAYSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The former police chief of Graysville is back behind bars after the state appellate court denied the appeal he filed after pleading guilty to two felony counts of official misconduct.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/2niqArL ) reports that Jason Erik Redden had argued in his appeal that the state erred by not granting him judicial diversion or alternative sentencing in his March 2016 guilty plea.

Redden had been free on bond pending the outcome of his appeal but is now serving a two-year sentence in Rhea County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that Redden had sold, took for himself, or returned to the original owner three of the department's seized vehicles.

Twelfth Judicial District Attorney Mike Taylor said Redden could petition for an appeal to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.