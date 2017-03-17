Local students head to national robotics competitions

Two schools in Walker County, Georgia and others in Hamilton county are sharpening their skills, in preparation for championship robotics competition. The Lookout Valley Elementary Robo Jackets won 2nd place in the Georgia Tech state championship and are attending the first Lego League Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas. They're one of only three Hamilton County schools to be so honored.

In Walker County, Gilbert Elementary's Gator Bytes team is headed to the VEX world championship in Louisville, Kentucky. Students say robotics skills are great to learn, but the lessons learned in teamwork are even more valuable.

In only their first year as a team, the Gilbert students won the Elementary Robot Design award at the state level.

Also in Walker County, Saddle Ridge Middle School's team, called the Mecha Mustangs, has been working overtime for months to compete against the best teams in the nation. At state they won the Skills Champion Award and the Teamwork Champion Award.

Gilbert's team includes Ethan Ferry, Dylan Brown, Xander Hooker, Isaac Lawrence, Savannah Guffey, Shelby Hudson, and Emily and Lauren Skidmore. They are coached by Ben Cherry and Jay Lemons.

Saddle Ridge's team includes Andrew Lemons, Braden Queen, Scott Sanford, Nick Radtke and Max Bowman. They are coached by Melissa Lemons.