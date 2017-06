The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash on Hunt Road in Cleveland Friday evening.

The crash happened in the 1300 block shortly after 4:00 p.m.

The Sheriff's Office says four people were taken to Erlanger.

Public Safety Unit working an accident with injuries at the 1300 block of Hunt Rd. 4 patients being transported to @erlangerhealth pic.twitter.com/WhWjS97ZWo — Bradley Co. Sheriff (@bcso911) March 17, 2017

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Officials have not released details of how the crash happened.

