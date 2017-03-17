Secret Service agent’s laptop stolen in New York - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Secret Service agent’s laptop stolen in New York

Posted: Updated:

BY JONATHAN DIENST and TOM WINTER, NBC News

(NBC News) - A Secret Service agent's work laptop was stolen in New York City, but officials said it did not contain classified information.

The computer — taken Thursday in Brooklyn, according to one law enforcement source — has "multiple layers of security including full disk encryption," according to a Secret Service statement.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that in addition to the encryption, the computer wipes itself clean after multiple unsuccessful login attempts. It can also be remotely disabled.

Officials did not provide details of what information was on the laptop or the level of sensitivity.

"An investigation is ongoing and the Secret Service is withholding additional comment until the facts are gathered," the Secret Service statement said.

