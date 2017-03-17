Duo arrested in Whitfield County for meth trafficking

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit acted up a tip and arrested a man who is accused of distributing methamphetamine in Whitfield County, and the surrounding North Georgia area.

Pedro Valencia-Barragan aka “Peter Barragan” was arrested at his home in in Calhoun, GA Thursday after investigators learned he was planning on receiving a large shipment of methamphetamine from his supplier and then delivering a large quantity of the substance to the Dalton Area.

Deputies watched Barragan's home in Calhoun and were able to identify a suspect named Victor Astoria Garcia, from Lawrenceville, GA, as being Barragan’s source of supply for the methamphetamine.

Barragan and Garcia left the home in a 2004 white Nissan Quest and traveled to Whitfield County, where officers stopped the vehicle. A search resulted in over two pounds of methamphetamine, with a street value of around $75,000 discovered, as well as some marijuana. Investigators then returned to Calhoun to search of Barragan’s home and found more methamphetamine and marijuana.

Barragan, 40, and Garcia, 35, were arrested; both were charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, trafficking in methamphetamine.

Barragan was additionally charged with use of communication facilities to drug transactions and possession of marijuana.

Both suspects are currently on parole for previous trafficking in methamphetamine convictions and are being held in the Whitfield Count Jail.