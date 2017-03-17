UPDATE: Gov. Haslam appoints special judge to fill Bales' vacancy

UPDATE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed Alexander K. McVeagh as special judge for Division II of the Hamilton County General Sessions Court.



McVeagh’s appointment fills the temporary vacancy created last month when Haslam accepted Judge David E. Bales’ request to take a leave of absence due to a disability.



McVeagh, 31, has been a litigation attorney at Chambliss Law Firm since 2013 and has practiced both civil and criminal law in Hamilton County General Sessions Court, as well as state and federal courts in both Tennessee and Georgia and the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.



He previously served as head research analyst and law clerk with the Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee and as a research analyst and legislative liaison with the Tennessee District Public Defenders Conference.



“I am pleased to appoint Alex McVeagh and appreciate his willingness to serve as special judge. His experience in both private practice and state government will serve Hamilton County well,” Haslam said.



“I wish Judge Bales a smooth and speedy recovery. I pledge to honor the bench with integrity and continue to serve the law faithfully in this appointment.” McVeagh said.



McVeagh earned his law degree from Vanderbilt Law School and a bachelor of science in economics and political science from Vanderbilt University.

PREVIOUS STORY: General Sessions Court Judge David E. Bales will take a medical leave of absence after he says he "returned to the bench prematurely" following his recent cancer treatment.

“As many know, I have been recently treated for cancer and I appreciate the tremendous community-wide support that you have given me. I now know that I need more time to recover. Therefore, I have decided to take additional time off to rest and recuperate so I can plan to return to the bench with full vigor and strength to serve the citizens of Hamilton County,”

Judge David E. Bales said in a news release that “On behalf of all the General Sessions Court judges and the legal community, we deeply respect Judge Bales’ decision to take additional time to recover.

“We wish him a quick recovery and look forward to him returning to the bench as soon as possible,” Judge Clarence E. Shattuck said.