UPDATE: Driver in fatal crash with dump truck ID'ed by police

UPDATE: The Tennessee Highway Patrol has identified the driver that rear-ended a dump truck as 41-year-old David Tucker.

Troopers said three vehicles were traveling northbound on State Highway 111.

A cargo truck carrying sand was traveling at a slow rate of speed due to the weight of the truck's load. Investigators said the truck's emergency flashers were on while he was driving in the right lane.

Investigators said Tucker rear-ended the truck and was then hit by another car forcing the victim's car to spin.

The other drivers suffered minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

PREVIOUS STORY: A dump truck and two cars collided on TN State Highway 111 Friday morning near Graysville, resulting in one death.

Tennessee Highway Patrol closed both lanes of traffic as they investigated the crash. The road has since been re-opened to traffic.

The dump truck, carrying a load of sand, was struck from the rear by one of the cars, which then spun out and struck a second car.

The crash happened about 7:30am. THP officials tell Channel 3 that the driver who was killed has just gotten off work after an overnight shift.