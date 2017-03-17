Lori Mitchell joined the WRCB-TV team in 2017 and anchors Channel 3 Eyewitness News at Noon.

In addition to her anchoring duties, Lori also covers stories throughout the Tennessee Valley and her reports air at 5:00, 5:30 and 6:00 p.m.

Lori comes to WRCB-TV from Nashville where she spent nearly 10 years as a reporter and anchor at WKRN-TV. During her time there, she covered some of the biggest stories in Music City, including the devastating historic flood of 2010. She was part of the hours of continuous team coverage and filed live reports from some of the hardest hit areas for television stations across the country.

Lori also appeared several times on the television show "Nashville," playing the role of a news anchor and reporter.

Prior to moving to Nashville, Lori covered the news in Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was the primary weekday anchor at WBKO-TV and delivered the news to viewers each night at 5:00 and 6:00 p.m. Before working in television, Lori started her broadcasting career in her hometown, Scottsville, Kentucky, where she worked at WLCK-WVLE radio while still in high school.

Lori’s curiosity, interest in current events and passion for storytelling initially led her to pursue a career in journalism. She graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in broadcasting and a double minor in sociology and criminology. During college, she completed an internship at WRTV in Indianapolis, Indiana.