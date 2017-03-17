Soddy Daisy school worker charged with child care cash theft of over $60,000

A lengthy investigation by The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has finished, looking into a report of missing funds from the Hamilton County Department of Education School Age Child Care Program at Daisy Elementary School.



Audits by the Hamilton County Department of Education gave HCSO detectives with the results from an audit of the Child Care Program at Daisy Elementary School which was conducted for the period of September 2011 to June 2016.

The audit showed a total loss in excess of $60,000.00 for that period.



The investigation concluded that the loss was due to employee theft.

Sharon Wynn, 49 years old, of Soddy Daisy, was indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury.

Detectives discovered Wynn would periodically steal up to $200.00 at a time from the Child Care Program’s deposit.

Wynn surrendered to deputies and was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

She has been charged with theft over $60,000.00 with a bond of $15,000.00.